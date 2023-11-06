2023 FOX6 Coats for Kids: Donate now through Dec. 3

article

WHAT TO DONATE

ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children.

We accept new and gently used winter coats. All gently used coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything our Wisconsin winters can dish out.

Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU AbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

HAVE COATS TO DONATE?

Here is the 2023 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, how to request posters, and more!

DON’T HAVE A COAT TO DONATE?

No worries, you can still help. FOX6 Coats for Kids can accept on-line monetary donations. It’s fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. We invite you to make your donation now.

WHERE TO DONATE

Steinhafels locations

Waukesha – W231 N1013 County Hwy F

Greenfield – 888- W. Sura Lane

Grafton – 1048 Port Washington Road

Menomonee Falls – N93 W16677 Falls Parkway

Kenosha – 7001 118th Avenue

Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors

401 W. Boden Street, Milwaukee, Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thanks for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time!