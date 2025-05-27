Coast Guard warns Lake Michigan beachgoers of unaccounted pyrotechnics

article

The Brief Three unaccounted phosphorous pyrotechnics could wash ashore along Lake Michigan, the Coast Guard says. The devices were deployed but not activated when used during an exercise off the coast of Milwaukee in early May. One device has been located at Montrose Beach, Illinois.



Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan issued a warning on Tuesday, May 27 for three unaccounted phosphorous pyrotechnics that could wash ashore.

Unaccounted pyrotechnics

What we know:

The Coast Guard is warning all beachgoers along Lake Michigan to remain clear and contact 911 should they locate a silver-shaped cylinder along the beach. They are phosphorous pyrotechnics that produce a red smoke and flame that can reach temperatures of 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit.

A news release says the flares are from a joint military exercise with the Coast Guard and Air Force that occurred in early May offshore from Milwaukee. During the exercise, four phosphorous pyrotechnics that were deployed did not activate when entering the water.

Officials said these pyrotechnics are still considered armed when they do not activate.

One phosphorous pyrotechnic was located on Montrose Beach, Illinois by a lifeguard on May 26. Three phosphorus pyrotechnics are still unaccounted for.