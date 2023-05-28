Click It or Ticket: Wisconsin State Patrol seat belt crackdown

The Wisconsin State Patrol is cracking down on those who don't buckle up during the annual Click It or Ticket campaign that started ahead of Memorial Day weekend and runs through June 5.

Trooper Robert Simpson said wearing your seat belt can save your life.

"It's summertime," said Trooper Simpson. "More miles traveled. More people in vehicles."

Buckling up may be the first thing you do in a car before hitting the road, but Trooper Simpson said you'd be surprised how many people skip that step.

"You get people out here that travel an excessive amount of how fast they are going in a speed, and you pull them over, and they are not wearing a seat belt," he said.

Click It or Ticket

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation found only 88% of people wore seat belts in 2021.

"We come out here and hammer the word home, ‘Wear your seat belts,'" said Trooper Simpson.

May 22 through June 4, law enforcement agencies are stepping up enforcement for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts.

"You can see if there’s a black strap, a lot of times, on their shoulder, seat belt, seat belt," said Simpson.

Not everyone was strapped in during FOX6's ride-along in the squad car. One driver and passenger got a $10 citation, but Trooper Simpson said it could've been far worse.

Click It or Ticket

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The consequences are, he could get into a crash and never walk again," said Simpson.

Simpson said there is no point in risking it.

"You are going to survive, or you are going to die if this vehicle rolls over, and you are not wearing a seat belt," said Simpson.