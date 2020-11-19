Civil lawsuit alleges male CNA assaulted patient in recovery room

The Milwaukee office of Habush Habush & Rottier SC, announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that a civil lawsuit has been filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court alleging that a male certified nursing assistant (CNA), working for Aurora Hospital, sexually assaulted a patient while she was in a recovery room at the hospital.

A news release says the complaint against the male CNA, alleges sexual assault and alleges, among other things, improper training and supervision of its hospital staff against Aurora / St. Luke's.

The release goes on to say, "The patience and expertise of the two detectives, allowed the defendant to deny sexually assaulting the plaintiff numerous times, before, ultimately, admitting he sexually assaulted her."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

This is a developing story.