City unveils largest solar energy project in Milwaukee’s history

Mayor Barrett was&nbsp;joined by Alderman Scott Spiker and community partners to unveil the largest solar energy system in Milwaukee’s history.

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Barrett on Tuesday, March 16 was joined by Alderman Scott Spiker and community partners to unveil the largest solar energy system in Milwaukee’s history.

The nine-acre project is located on a city-owned landfill near General Mitchell Airport and was built through a cooperative agreement between the City of Milwaukee, We Energies, and the 128th Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

