City unveils largest solar energy project in Milwaukee’s history

Mayor Barrett on Tuesday, March 16 was joined by Alderman Scott Spiker and community partners to unveil the largest solar energy system in Milwaukee’s history.

The nine-acre project is located on a city-owned landfill near General Mitchell Airport and was built through a cooperative agreement between the City of Milwaukee, We Energies, and the 128th Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

