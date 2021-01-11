Expand / Collapse search

City of Milwaukee to receive 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Tom Barrett said 800 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Milwaukee this week. He also said larger batches are expected to start coming weekly from then on.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Center, normally a venue for trade shows and events, is set to open on Tuesday, Jan. 12 as a site to administer the vaccine.

To make sure no one tampers with the vaccine, Barrett said refrigeration units are being installed in the Wisconsin Center at a secure location. It will be under 24/7 surveillance, and few people will have access to it.

Wisconsin Center officials say they have a flexible, multi-month agreement in place with the city.

"Quite honestly, until everyone that wants to get vaccinated is vaccinated, there are going to be limits on how we’re used," said Marty Brooks, CEO of the Wisconsin Center. "We will make sure we can find space to accommodate the city health department."

