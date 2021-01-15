City of Milwaukee moving to Phase 4.2 of its public health order

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) says on Friday, Jan. 15 the city is returning to Phase 4.2 of the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going back to Phase 4.2 means restaurants and bars that submitted a Safety Plan approved by the Milwaukee Health Department will be able to operate at the full capacity stated within that plan. This differs from Phase 4.3 -- where even with a Safety Plan, establishments were required to limit capacity to 50 percent.

Bars and restaurants without a Safety Plan will be required to stay at the current 25 percent capacity limit.

Dance floors are prohibited under Order 4.2, as well.

Additionally, recreation team sports are also going back to 4.2 rules. Contact sports must have a submitted safety plan and within that safety plan coaches, players, and staff are required to take a COVID-19 test every three days.

Read the full order from the Milwaukee Health Department here: