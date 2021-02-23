City of Jefferson police investigate animal hoarding incident

The City of Jefferson Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 17 executed a search warrant at a residence regarding an animal hoarding complaint.

As a result of the investigation, the City of Jefferson Police Department is referring to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office charges of mistreatment of animals, improper animal shelter, and possession of drug paraphernalia against a man and a woman who resided in the residence.

The property where this occurred is a rental property that is not owner-occupied.

The owner of the property will be receiving multiple municipal citations for public nuisance violations within the City of Jefferson. The property owner was issued a City of Jefferson Nuisance Abatement Order requiring the property to be cleaned up within seven days.

According to police, the property was condemned at the time of the initial inspection.

The City of Jefferson building inspector will have to re-inspect the property prior to issuing an occupancy permit. No persons are allowed to reside within the residence until that time.

The individuals involved in these complaints are not being named until all final charging determinations are concluded.