City leaders announce MPD-led initiative to improve police-community relations

Acting Chief Michael Brunson, Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, and Adam Procell from Partners in Hope on Wednesday, Aug. 12 announced a new Milwaukee Police Department-led initiative to improve police-community relations. It's called the "ReWaukee Project."

The project will focus on fostering community engagement and incorporating collaborative input and partnership. The slogan for the ReWaukee Project is “Reform. Reimagine. Rebuild.”

According to a press release, the first initiative under the ReWaukee Project is hosting numerous “speak out” sessions where all members of the community are invited to discuss the various issues involving police-community issues in a virtual format. Each group will be limited to under a dozen participants, be facilitated through a Milwaukee nonprofit and be documented by a professional consultant.

The consultant will produce the results in a report that will be released publicly.

The sessions are projected to begin in early September. Milwaukeeans can enroll by emailing: TalkToMPD@milwauee.gov.

Advertisement

This is Acting Chief Michael Brunson's first initiative since he was appointed. He says he wants to hear from the public on their concerns and suggestions on what people want to see from the Milwaukee Police Department.

"What we want to do is find out what the broad community's thoughts or feelings are. What do they want? What issues do they have? When we know what the issues are, specifically, then we can work on those issues together," said Acting Chief Michael Brunson.

One of the public demands in recent protests have been to defund the police. When FOX6 News asked the chief if budget cuts were something he was prepared to deal with, he said his focus is on what he can control directly -- which is to engage with the department and the community.

He says the budget is out of his control.