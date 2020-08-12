'A non-political process:' FPC launches local, national search for next Milwaukee police chief

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Wednesday, Aug. 12 announced the start of a local and national search for a new police chief after Alfonso Morales was demoted by the FPC Thursday, Aug. 6.

In a news release, FPC officials said the board is "dedicated to restoring trust and seasoned leadership within the Milwaukee Police Department and city of Milwaukee." The release added that the board stands "together in our decision to change leadership during these critical times -- of not simply unrest -- but of civil rights movement."

Alfonso Morales

In searching for a new chief, the FPC noted, "This will be an inclusive, transparent, and non-political process, with involvement from residents and community organizations. While we welcome comments from the Mayor and members of the Common Council, it is the residents whom we must give

the greatest voice during this process."

"In this process, we will ensure that we have adequate community engagement and wide-pool of candidates to choose from for this vital leadership position for our City, before our final selection is made and announced."

The FPC released a four-page document outlining the qualities sought in the next Milwaukee police chief, along with "key issues, challenges and opportunities" that will require that person's "attention, expertise and leadership."

Advertisement

The document notes the chief will need to "build bridges between the department and a citizenry sometimes disaffected by interactions between officers and residents" -- someone who is "innovative in developing crime prevention and crime solving strategies that will contribute to the safety of the city," while also managing limited resources in the department and improving response times.

Michael Brunson

The possibility of disciplining Morales came after he ordered officers to use tear gas to break up protests over George Floyd’s death. It was the last straw for some FPC members who were upset over how Morales has handled incidents since the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in 2018. After Chief Morales was demoted, Assistant Chief Michael Brunson was named acting chief of police. He was sworn in on Friday, Aug. 7.

At the same meeting, Nelson Soler was also appointed as the FPC's 2020-21 chair, replacing Chairman Steven DeVougas, facing an ethics investigation, who remains on the board. Soler, the commission's current vice chair, was unanimously approved in a vote.

"I am not happy with what happened tonight at all," Barrett said after that meeting. "I am angry at what happened tonight because what the commission did was at the last minute amend the hearing notice and took this action tonight. What we need in this city now more than ever, is we need a Fire and Police Commission that is respected, and we need a police department that is respected by our citizens."

Morales' attorney said in a statement he would be exploring "potential prospective" legal action, while cooperating with Acting Chief Brunson, who joined city leaders Wednesday to announce a new MPD-led initiative called the "ReWaukee Project," focused on fostering community engagement. The first initiative is community "speak out sessions."

Meanwhile, the application process for MPD chief closes Sept. 11.

The FPC will select the chief for the renewable term of four years minimum.