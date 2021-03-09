City accepts applications for new round of fresh food access grants

article

Milwaukee officials announced on Tuesday, March 9 it is launching the latest round of the Fresh Food Access Fund this week with new grants available to fund health food initiatives in the city.

The Fresh Food Access Fund will provide a total of $200,000 to support for-profit and not-for-profit efforts that increase the availability of healthy food or increase knowledge about healthy food choices. Applications for this round of grants must be submitted by April 5 at 4 p.m.

A news release says the grants can go toward a range of initiatives that promote healthy food goals. The Fresh Food Access Fund is expected to draw grant applications that add and improve healthy food access at retail locations and not-for-profit agencies.

Applications are also anticipated for educational programs about growing, preserving and preparing healthy food. Last year, matching Fund grants went to 12 educational projects and 12 capital projects.