Circle Mirror Transformation is a story of four lost New Englanders enrolling in a community center drama class to experiment with theater games and try to find meaning in their lives.

And you can watch it at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre!

Artistic Director Cody Estle and actor Chloe Attalla joined FOX6 WakeUp in the studio to share more about the show.

There are showtimes through May 18. Click here to learn more.