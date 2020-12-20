Expand / Collapse search

Christmas drive-thru at Shalom Wildlife Zoo

Shalom Wildlife Park in West Bend offers a holiday lights drive thru amidst the animals.

WEST BEND, Wis. - Stay warm in your car as you see over four miles of Christmas lights and wildlife at the Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend. The festivities begin at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Visit the wolf pack at the West Bend wildlife zoo.