Chris' Slow Roll: Milwaukee bike ride welcomes hundreds for 7th year

Rain or shine, Chris' Slow Roll must ride on. The Milwaukee bike ride hit the streets and trails for the seventh year on Sunday, Aug. 28.

"It’s nice to get together with a community of people who enjoy riding bikes," said Diane Merkel, bike rider.

"It doesn’t matter what end of any spectrum you are, you can enjoy riding a bike with another person from any walk of life," said Amelia Kegel, co-owner of Wheel & Sprocket.

That is the ongoing mission of Chris' Slow Roll bike ride – honoring the bike-loving life of Chris Kegel.

"Chris' Slow Roll started in 2016 when our dad first was diagnosed with a very terminal cancer, and we realized in two seconds we needed to put on a bike ride," Kegel said.

Seven years later, Amelia Kegel and her siblings are carrying on his legacy through this ride and the family business – Wheel & Sprocket.

Sunday's 10-mile ride welcomed riders of all ages and abilities.

"People that I’m biking with these days, we are getting into the next generation where we should start thinking about e-bikes. But I love that you can bring the whole family," Merkel said.

"I just taught my son how to ride a two-wheeler, and we’ve been riding around a lot. So I want to get him acclimated to a crowd," said John and Josh Hay, bike riders.

The ride was free with opportunities to contribute to the projects of Chris Kegel Foundation.

"We’re creating a trail building school for mountain bikers, we’re doing an inner city bike park hopefully in Washington park with a pump track and skills areas, and we’re always working on signage to make sure our Oak Leaf Trail and brand new U.S. Bike Route 30 have great signage," Kegel said.

As the Kegel siblings honor their dad, they hope each rider remembers one thing.

"No matter what age you are; from little kid to 90 to 100 years old, you can enjoy riding your bike," Kegel said.

There are plenty of Wheel & Sprocket organized bike rides throughout the year.