Chippewa Falls woman pleads guilty to soliciting murder

By AP author
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter's father.

Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, WEAU-TV reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Schrader was arrested last September after she agreed to pay a hitman $10,000. She met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park and made a $200 down payment, provided photos and asked that the hit be done quickly, the complaint said.

Her sentencing hearing is set for April.

