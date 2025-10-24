Historical marker honors 'Chinese Laundry Era' in Milwaukee

article

A Wisconsin Historical Society marker was installed on Friday. The marker honors Milwaukee's "Chinese Laundry Era." It can found at the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin building.



A Wisconsin Historical Society marker was installed on Friday, honoring the "Chinese Laundry Era" in Milwaukee.

The backstory:

The Chinese Laundry Era took place from the late 1880s to the mid-1900s. According to OCA-WI, it was a time when Chinese immigrants faced discrimination and limited job opportunities. However, they found success operating laundries throughout the city.

What they're saying:

"Today is such a special day for me and my family to recognize the sacrifices that my great-grandfather made when he immigrated here to Milwaukee," said Sarah Wong. Her great-grandfather, Fred Moy, owned Fred Moy Laundry.

"It's really a celebration, a celebration of community – the Chinese community and the Milwaukee community – and recognizing our history is just a great way to remember the Chinese Laundry Era."

Local perspective:

The marker is located at the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin building, which is at King Drive and Reservoir Avenue in Milwaukee.