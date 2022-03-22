Expand / Collapse search

China Lights Wisconsin Festival returns in September

Hales Corners
China Lights Festival

MILWAUKEE - The China Lights Wisconsin Festival is returning to Boerner Botanical Gardens this fall after two years’ pandemic cancellation.  

A news release says from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30, Boerner Botanical Gardens will once again be transformed into a spectacular destination, illuminated with more than 40 sets of handmade lantern sculptures. 

This year visitors can expect new displays and the return of the cultural performance stage.

More information on this year’s tickets and festival programs will become available in July 2022.  

