China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens; preview the event

Published  September 11, 2025 9:30am CDT
China Lights

Brian Kramp has a preview of the event that’s filled with more than 40 new larger-than-life lantern installations.

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - China Lights is back at Boerner Botanical Gardens with more than 40 sets of larger-than-life lantern displays and some major improvements in the garden. Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a preview of this year’s spectacular event.

improvements in the garden

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a preview of this year’s spectacular event.

New parking plan, shuttle service

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with some important information for those heading out.

New Magical Forest theme

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the event that celebrates Asian art and culture with specially designed Halloween-themed displays.

Improvements in the garden

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with a preview of the specially designed Halloween-themed displays at this year’s event.

