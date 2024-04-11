Expand / Collapse search

Children's Wisconsin lifts viral season visitor guidelines April 15

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 4:43pm CDT
Health Care
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Childrens Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - Children's Wisconsin announced on Thursday, April 11 that it is lifted the viral season visitor guidelines effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

In a post on the Children's Wisconsin Facebook page, officials stated, "We thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this restriction, especially those families most impacted. Regardless of the season or current visitation police, patient health and safety is always out primary goal."

You can learn about the standard visitor guidelines by visiting the Children's Wisconsin website