Children's Wisconsin lifts viral season visitor guidelines April 15

Children's Wisconsin announced on Thursday, April 11 that it is lifted the viral season visitor guidelines effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

In a post on the Children's Wisconsin Facebook page, officials stated, "We thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this restriction, especially those families most impacted. Regardless of the season or current visitation police, patient health and safety is always out primary goal."

You can learn about the standard visitor guidelines by visiting the Children's Wisconsin website.