New Children's Wisconsin emergency department bigger, relocated

Children's Wisconsin will open its new emergency department Thursday morning, Oct. 12.

With virus season underway, the timing could not be better. The new department is easier to find, located at the front of the hospital, and bigger to better match the number of patients seen.

"It's a big expansion for us. Our current department was built for 45,000 visits, and we're seeing about 75,000 visits a year," said Project Director Sam Green.

It has been a project five years in the making that increases treatment space by 40% to 48 rooms, but its effect on the kids Children's Wisconsin cares for could be even greater.

"We have thought really a lot about and asked families, 'What's important to you? What do you think about when you're coming here?'" Green said.

It's also designed to be more kid friendly, which is why it looks a lot different from a typical hospital, including Wisconsin-themed murals throughout the unit. Children's Wisconsin even added technology to its CT scan room to minimize the intimidation kids may feel.

"Give them back some of the control that they lose when they come into an environment like this," said Green.

The design also streamlines elements of care. The CT scan room is now just down the hall, and a scale on every bed helps decide how much medicine a patient should receive. Two rooms are designed for patients experiencing a mental health crisis – and can help protect them, too.

"Being able to pull this down, it covers all of these devices and secures them safely," Green said.

Every employee working in the emergency department has trained in the new space for at least five hours. They will make the transition and open the new unit Thursday morning at 6 a.m.