Kids treated in the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Wisconsin on Friday, July 18 putt their handprints on a Hyundai car in honor of a $100,000 grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

The grant will be used to support research in the MACC Fund Center focused on lessening side effects like nausea and vomiting, pain and anxiety, caused by their treatments.

According to a press release, hand-printed Hyundai cars travel across the country to build awareness of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a program that, since 1998, has worked to support the researchers, care providers, kids and families impacted by childhood cancer and blood disorders.

The handprints represent kids who are fighting, kids who survived and kids whose memories live on – their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

Children’s Wisconsin kids paint Hyundai in honor of $100K grant

The event also celebrated Children’s Wisconsin’s longtime partnership with Hyundai. The MACC Fund Center received their first gift in 2005.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Children’s Wisconsin kids paint Hyundai in honor of $100K grant

To date, Hyundai’s lifetime giving to the organization amounts to $855,000. Their generous support over the years allows the MACC Fund Center to not only help kids survive cancer and blood disorders, but find better and faster treatments to feel better during treatment and improve their quality of life.