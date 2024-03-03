Children rescued from Racine house fire; $100,000+ in damages

article

A house fire in Racine early on Sunday morning, March 3, caused quite a bit of damage and sent four people to the hospital with smoke inhalation, including three children.

According to the Racine Fire Department, at 3:34 a.m., fire units were called to a house fire in the area of Washington and Virginia.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Two children were rescued from the basement by firefighters through an egress window, and one child got out of the home on their own.

An exterior and interior fire attack was performed, and the home was searched for residents and pets. One adult and three children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was under control within 49 minutes, and total loss was stopped within an hour and 17 minutes.

Moderate fire and smoke damage was limited to the basement, and light smoke damage was noted on the first floor.

Damage is estimated at about $85,000 to the structure, and $18,000 to the contents inside.

Working smoke alarms were not present in the home, and only one working carbon monoxide alarm was found.

The Racine Fire Department would like to emphasize that working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are recommended to be installed on each level of a home at a minimum. Ideally, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in every room of the home.