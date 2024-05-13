Childish Gambino concert at Fiserv Forum set for Aug. 14, 2024

article

Childish Gambino is bringing "The New World Tour" to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

A news release says tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com.

Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale at thenewworldtour.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. CT. Terms and conditions apply.