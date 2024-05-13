Expand / Collapse search

Childish Gambino concert at Fiserv Forum set for Aug. 14, 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2024 12:35pm CDT
Entertainment
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Donald Glover attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE - Childish Gambino is bringing "The New World Tour" to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

A news release says tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com

Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale at thenewworldtour.com

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. CT. Terms and conditions apply.