Child struck, injured by vehicle in Milwaukee; 51st and Clarke

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 27. Police say a child was struck by a vehicle near 51st and Clarke. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.



A child was struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 3:25 p.m. near 51st and Clarke.

What we know:

Police say the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.