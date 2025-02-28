Expand / Collapse search

Child struck, injured by vehicle in Milwaukee; 51st and Clarke

Published  February 28, 2025 9:21am CST
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 27.
    • Police say a child was struck by a vehicle near 51st and Clarke.
    • The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MILWAUKEE - A child was struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 3:25 p.m. near 51st and Clarke. 

What we know:

Police say the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

