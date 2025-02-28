Child struck, injured by vehicle in Milwaukee; 51st and Clarke
article
MILWAUKEE - A child was struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 3:25 p.m. near 51st and Clarke.
What we know:
Police say the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
What we don't know:
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.