Child struck by vehicle, Fond du Lac police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fond du Lac
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 10-year-old child is recovering from minor injuries after was struck by a vehicle in the city of Fond du Lac on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Ellen Lane and Old Pioneer Road.

Officers to believe the child was originally walking eastbound alongside the road on Old Pioneer Road. A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident was operating a vehicle westbound on Old Pioneer Road. The child without warning ran into traffic mid-block and was struck by the westbound vehicle, officials say.

The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

One uninvolved individual responded to the scene of the accident and caused a disturbance. Officials say the individual impeded officers' abilities to get the child to the ambulance for treatment and ability to investigate the cause of the accident. The 22-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He is being held on a disorderly conduct charge. 

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted at the scene of the accident by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue. 

