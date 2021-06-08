Child struck by vehicle while riding bike in Fond du Lac

An 8-year-old Fond du Lac girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bike on Monday, June 7.

City of Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the area of E. Johnson Street and Amory Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a child on a bike.

The victim an 8-year-old Fond du Lac girl was transported by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital in critical condition and then flown to Children’s Hospital by Theda Star Helicopter.

Preliminary information indicates that a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Johnson Street, driven by a 50-year-old North Fond du Lac man, struck the 8-year-old girl as she was attempting to cross E. Johnson Street on her bike.

The driver did remain on the scene and was cooperative with investigators. No citations have been issued.

Fond du Lac Police were assisted at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.