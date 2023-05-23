Child struck by vehicle; 39th and Garfield in Milwaukee

article

A child was injured Monday night, May 22 after being struck by a vehicle near 39th and Garfield in Milwaukee. It happened around 6 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a child that ran across the street. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

