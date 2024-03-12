Child sex assault, Grafton police announce charges in 2022 arrest

article

A Mount Pleasant man is now charged with second-degree child sexual assault, among other crimes, stemming from a 2022 cybertip.

The Grafton Police Department said officers arrested 25-year-old Samael Torres in December 2022. Court records show he is currently being held in the Ozaukee County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

An investigation revealed a 14-year-old girl met Torres online before meeting him at his home and engaging in sex acts on multiple occasions, according to police. Authorities said one such encounter was captured on video and uploaded to the internet, which triggered an Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce alert.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In all, Torres is charged with:

Second-degree sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Child enticement, sexual contact (two counts)

Using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Child sexual exploitation

If you know someone who is a victim of a crime or suspect human trafficking, contact the Grafton Police Department at 262-375-5320 or report online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.