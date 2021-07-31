Child porn possession, Racine County man charged

article

A 35-year-old Racine County man is charged with six counts of child pornography possession, among other charges.

Prosecutors allege Dylan Brannon had a flash drive containing more than 200 explicit photos of young girls and more than 150 pornographic videos.

According to a criminal complaint, a 12-year-old girl reported on July 5 that she received a friend request from Brannon on the social media app TikTok, began messaging and later became friends on the social media app Snapchat. The complaint states that Brannon later sent naked pictures of himself and others, and asked the girl for underwater pictures.

On July 21, the complaint states, police executed a search warrant at Brannon's home and located a computer with a flash drive in it. The complaint states that police conducted a preview of the flash drive, which located 221 explicit, nude photos of young teenage girls. The flash drive also contained 171 pornographic videos. The complaint specified that at least three of t]hose videos depicted young girls.

In addition to the child pornography charges, Brannon is charged with one count of exposing a child to harmful material and one count of THC possession.

Brannon made an initial court appearance on July 23, posted $15,000 cash bond on July 28 and pleaded not guilty to charges on July 29. A status conference in the case is scheduled for Oct. 11.

