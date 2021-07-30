Woman shot, Burlington man charged

article

Salvador Sanchez, 43, of Burlington, is charged with three counts after prosecutors allege he shot a woman in the leg on Tuesday, July 27.

Authorities were dispatched to a home near Ridge and Mormon roads for a report of shots fired on Tuesday night. Dispatch stated the caller, Sanchez, said he had accidentally shot a woman and that she had already gone to the hospital. According to a criminal complaint, Sanchez said he got a new gun that day, one of the bullets jammed, and it went off – striking the victim in the leg.

At the hospital, doctors "were confident" a hole in the woman's leg was from a bullet, but there was no exit wound and no bullet or fragments were found. While there, the complaint states, a detective overheard the victim say, "I didn't think this was an accident," while answering a doctor's question.

In an interview with detectives, the victim said she was on the phone when she heard a loud bang and "instantly felt extreme pain in her left leg," the complaint states. She knew Sanchez had a gun at the time. She also said she was not threatened and did not fear for her safety until that evening.

The victim said another person came into the room and said Sanchez was not tending to the victim, according to the complaint. She limped out of the room, into the driveway and sat in her car planning to drive herself, but called a family member instead. During this time, the victim said, according to the complaint, that Sanchez was following her around, said he wanted to help and that the gun "misfired."

Sanchez is charged with injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 12.

