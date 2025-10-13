Child neglect involving 5-day-old baby; West Bend woman reaches plea deal

article

The Brief Janet Solis pleaded guilty to child neglect after her 5-day-old infant suffered skull fractures from a fall while she was reportedly unconscious from a drug overdose in the hospital. Solis was sentenced to two years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Solis and co-defendant Devin Berg both admitted to being daily heroin users, and the infant tested positive for multiple drugs at birth.



A West Bend woman accused of child neglect that led to serious injuries suffered by a 5-day-old baby has reached a plea deal.

Janet Solis pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 13 to a single count of neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm). The Ozaukee County judge then sentenced Solid to two years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision.

Case details

What we know:

Solis was accused along with Devin Berg.

According to the criminal complaint, West Bend police were notified on Monday, Nov. 4 that "a five-day-old infant had suffered skull fractures" during an incident at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. The complaint says defendant Solis "reportedly overdosed on heroin while in the hospital and (the infant) was found on the floor by a member of nursing staff," the complaint says.

A detective investigating this case obtained child protective services reports which showed there were ongoing concerns related to drug use by the co-defendants, Solis and Berg. The complaint says "Solis did not have any prenatal care due to her fear of CPS becoming involved, but admitted to smoking marijuana and using heroin while pregnant. Solis's urine was positive for both marijuana and fentanyl. (The infant) also tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and THC and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms following his birth."

Janet Solis, Devin Berg

The complaint goes on to say on Nov. 4, a nurse checked on Solis and the infant around 2 a.m. "The nurse found Solis unconscious and 'unrousable' on the hospital bed. (The infant) was found on the floor underneath the hospital bed next to a bottle. (The infant) was taken to the NICU and ultimately diagnosed with two linear fractures," the complaint says. Court filings also said "these injuries are consistent with a fall from a hospital bed onto a hard tile floor."

When a detective interviewed Solis, she "stated that she is a daily heroin user and estimates that she uses two-three a day. Solis originally denied that Berg was a heroin user but then later admitted that he also uses daily. Solis stated that Berg is the individual who supplies her with heroin," the complaint says.

Another detective interviewed Berg. Court filings say he "stated that hospital staff asked him about Solis's drug use, and he said he told them that he had no idea Solis was using drugs. Berg stated that he was not at the hospital when (the infant) fell off the bed, but that he knew about it because Solis had called him and said that the nurses were being ridiculous about it," the complaint says. Berg "repeatedly denied using any drugs for the past two years. However, he later admitted that he and Solis were daily heroin users and that he would drive to Milwaukee one or two times per week to buy heroin," the complaint says.