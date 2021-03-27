Child education center to open multiple Milwaukee-area locations

COVID-19 pushed some parents out of work locations and sent students packing up from classrooms.

As the pandemic left many scrambling to get back on track, resources are coming our way to help families continue to look for support.

Balancing career and academics, has been a lot on families over the past year. The switch to distance learning prompted many to seek help.

Stephanie Retherford says it was vital that The Learning Experience -- an early childhood education center -- expand.

"We tried to work with families, we’ve offered in-house kindergarten programs, 5-year-olds virtual learning has been very difficult for them," Retherford said.

The Learning Experience is offering support and helping curb the learning gap for an age group having difficulty during the pandemic -- as many schools have seen a decline in attendance enrollment for young learners.

"3-5 years, that’s so critical and so for us. We are really focused on the pre-reading skills, numbers, letters, colors, shapes, and in a fun way," said Retherford.

The educational child care franchise added four new area locations this year, including one opening its doors in Menomonee Falls on Monday, with programs dedicated to building a good foundation.

"They are learning things like phonics and physical fitness," Retherford said. "We have two foreign language programs, we focus on STEM, science, technology. For this semester they will be working with coding or art program enrichment."

Cultivation is happening even into the summer months.

"We even continue assessing the children," said Retherford. "We use the four advantage assessment program which feeds into the public schools so our learning never stops."

In addition to Menomonee Falls, locations in New Berlin, Brown Deer and Franklin are slated to open in the coming months:

If you're interested in enrollment or job opportunities, visit thelearningexperience.com