Chicago cop cited, crash killed 9-year-old bicyclist

Chicago police say an off-duty officer has been issued a citation after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the officer was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road.

Authorities say the officer struck the child as he crossed the street in a crosswalk.

The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the officer, who hasn’t been identified, says he didn’t see Hershel Weinberger before hitting him Wednesday evening, July 14.