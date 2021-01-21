Check your junk mail for missing stimulus check

We've all been there, you check your mail and amid the mail there's marketing materials and other junk mail, but if you're still waiting for your $600 stimulus payment from the IRS, you may have tossed it in the trash.

"Those mailers can come through looking as if it’s a solicitation or a marketing company," said Kelly Brown, CEO of American Deposit Management.

Millions of the economic impact payments sent out in the form of debit cards coming in a plain white envelope, with red writing saying it is 'not a bill or advertisement, important information about your EIP" with a US Treasury seal in the sender window.

Inside a Visa debit card from MetaBank -- and yes, that's the $600 stimulus payment -- usable anywhere Visa is accepted, and can be used at in-network ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Reasons for getting a debit card could be because a previous bank account you provided to the IRS is no longer open.

An IRS spokesperson declining to comment to FOX6, pointing to the information on the IRS' website.

But money managers, like Kelly Brown, says it makes sense the U.S. government giving people the option of payment by debit card, especially for those who don't have a consistent relationship, or one at all, with a bank.

"The reasoning behind it is a good one," Brown said. "Getting the funds into the hands of people who need it most as quickly as possible."

And if you did end up tossing your payment in the trash, don't worry, you can go to EIPCard.com and order a replacement.

Brown also says for those who don't have a relationship with a bank, it might be time to start one.

If you're financially able, taking that check, or money from the debit card, and opening a bank account, to ensure the money you need is kept in a safe location.

