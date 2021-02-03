Expand / Collapse search

Charges filed, warrant issued for suspect in Fox River Mall shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Dezman Ellis

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Charges were filed by the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 2 against Dezman Ellis -- in connection with the fatal shooting that happened at the Fox River Mall on Sunday. An arrest warrant was also issued for Ellis.

Ellis was charged with the following criminal counts: 

  • First-degree intentional homicide
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety

A news release also indicates the Grand Chute Police Department has now teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service -- which is dedicating a "significant amount of resources to ensure that Mr. Ellis is swiftly captured and brought to justice."

Shooting at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information regarding the mall homicide or Ellis' whereabouts is urged to contact the Grand Chute Police Department by:

  • Calling the department at 920-832-1575
  • Texting your tip by texting TIPGCPD followed by your tip to 847411 (TIP411)
  • Through the Grand Chute Police app
Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at Fox River Mall
slideshow

Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at Fox River Mall

Four people have been arrested and a teenage suspect is on the run following a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at Fox River Mall in Appleton.

2 shot, 1 fatally, at Fox River Mall in Appleton
slideshow

2 shot, 1 fatally, at Fox River Mall in Appleton

Two people were shot Sunday at a northern Wisconsin mall and the shooter remained on the loose, police said.

Snowmobilers seen on video making illegal ride on I-41/94

WisDOT shared video of three snowmobilers making their way southbound I-41/94 near WIS 50 -- when the snow was coming down on Sunday, Jan. 31.