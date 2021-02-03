Charges filed, warrant issued for suspect in Fox River Mall shooting

article

Charges were filed by the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 2 against Dezman Ellis -- in connection with the fatal shooting that happened at the Fox River Mall on Sunday. An arrest warrant was also issued for Ellis.

Ellis was charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

A news release also indicates the Grand Chute Police Department has now teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service -- which is dedicating a "significant amount of resources to ensure that Mr. Ellis is swiftly captured and brought to justice."

Shooting at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the mall homicide or Ellis' whereabouts is urged to contact the Grand Chute Police Department by: