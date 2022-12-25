Chanukah in the Village in Mequon, 'celebrating a year of unity'

A menorah lighting ceremony took place Sunday, Sept. 25 at The Annex at Foxtown in Mequon as part of Chanukah in the Village.

There were several activities for families to enjoy, including arcade games, art, a glow-in-the-dark dance floor, a buffet and much more.

"It's a day celebrating, obviously, Hanukkah, specifically, celebrating a year of unity," said Rabbi Moshe Luchins, community engagement director, Peltz Center for Jewish Life. "Could no choose a better night than the eighth night of Hanukkah, the final night when all the candles are lit, when it's the time of when the menorah is flowing at its fullest."

Hanukkah ends Monday evening.