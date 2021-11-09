Ceremony of Reflection: Veterans gather in Milwaukee

Veterans and Milwaukee VA leaders gathered to celebrate Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 9. It was part of the hospital's Ceremony of Reflection.

The Milwaukee VA hosted an invitation-only ceremony for veterans.

"We get together and honor all of those who put on a uniform and given back to this great country of ours," said Jason Church.

It is a day for those who have worn a military uniform – like featured speaker Jason Church, a vet who lost his legs in an explosion while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012.

"I lost both my legs below the knee and I did not get to serve as long as I wanted to. However, I felt the impact of my service because of the people I surrounded myself with," Church said.

Church explained there is still lingering emotions surrounding what happened in Afghanistan within the veteran community. He hopes his fellow vets will remember their service was honorable.

"It’s been difficult to see the things that occurred in Afghanistan, it’s been difficult to see the struggles of my fellow veterans as they’re looking at themselves in the mirror asking was it worth it. And I will tell them, it was," Church said.

As veterans in the private crowd were recognized for their service, the emotional ceremony provided a place of reflection.

"We did our duty, we did what our American people asked us to do and that is noble and honorable. It always will be," Church said.

This year’s ceremony was closed to the public due to COVID-19. But there will be a stream where you can catch it online that will come out on Veterans Day.