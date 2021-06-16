Ceremonial groundbreaking for The Couture on Milwaukee's lakefront

Barrett | Lo Visionary Development and general contractor Findorff celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of The Couture on Milwaukee's lakefront on Wednesday, June 16.

Construction officially started on the 44-story apartment building on May 11. The project will create not just apartments, but also retail and transportation.

Units will range from $1,650 to $9,000 according to the Couture. It will also offer 42,000 square feet of retail space with types of transportation.

Rendering of Couture project on Milwaukee's lakefront

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Couture is expected to create 4,400 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs. The developer said the Couture will have quite the view – from above and below.

Rendering of Couture project on Milwaukee's lakefront