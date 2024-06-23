Milwaukee musician remembered, honored through music

A Milwaukee family turned to the medium it knows best to remember a musician who died suddenly last year.

It should come as no surprise that the family built on music would be back for an encore.

It's been 13 months since Jecilia Negrón lost her father, Cecilio, to a heart attack.

The lifelong musician turned music teacher was 47.

"After last year's turnout, it just, it was just so healing," Negrón said. "I think once you stop talking about it or celebrating, it's kind of like that person is departing all over again."

The family organized a second celebration of life concert in Cecilio's memory.

"It's been a roller coaster. We have good days. We have bad days, you know?" Maritza Ramos, Negrón's sister said. "It just brings joy to our heart. You know, we miss him dearly, but this brings us joy."

Family and friends say they'll keep doing this every year, as long as people continue to show up, because the music, and those that play it, are Cecilio Negrón's legacy.