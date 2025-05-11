Expand / Collapse search

Celebrate Mother's Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo, moms get in free

By
Published  May 11, 2025 8:14am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Mother's Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is honoring moms on this Mother's Day, and not just human moms! Trish Khan joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about Orangutan moms.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo is the perfect place to celebrate mom on Mother's Day.

All mothers get free admission (parking and regular attraction fees still apply).

Be sure to visit some of the zoo’s animal moms, including prehensile-tailed porcupine Quinn, grizzly bear Ronnie, and African lion Patty Sharp Tooth.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mother's Day.

To learn more, click here.

