Celebrate Halloween on The Hop: Get tricks and treats on the tracks

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
The Hop streetcar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - You can have an extra Hop-py Halloween this year by taking part in the Milwaukee streetcar's "Tricks, Treats, Tracks" celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30.

On Oct. 20, from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m., Milwaukee Downtown’s Public Service Ambassadors will be on board each in-service streetcar handing out pre-packaged candy along with special Colectivo Coffee coloring books. A news release says supplies are limited, so riders are encouraged to come early and enjoy the festive atmosphere on the streetcars.

Hop riders are also encouraged to come in family-friendly costumes – especially Hop- or streetcar-themed costumes – and share their selfies on the streetcar using #thehopmke for the chance to win a Hop T-shirt. 

While costumes are not required, officials reminder riders that masks are still required on all forms of public transit because of COVID-19.

For more information on The Hop, visit thehopmke.com.

