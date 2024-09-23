Celebrate fall at Basse's Farms Pumpkin Fest in Colgate

Pumpkin Fest at Basse's Farm in Colgate
Fall is officially here and for some local farms, that means pumpkin season has arrived. Brian Kramp is in Colgate at Basse's Farms where Pumpkin Fest kicks off later this afternoon!
COLGATE, Wis. - Fall is in the air, and what better way to celebrate fall than a pumpkin patch?
Check out Pumpkin Fest at Basse's Farms in Colgate, which features pumpkins, a corn maze, family activities and much more.
Trough Wine Slushies and Dancing Tractors
From corn mazes to train rides, there’s something for the entire family to enjoy this Fall at Basse Farms in Colgate. Brian Kramp is checking out their family’s ever improving "argritainment" options at this year’s Pumpkin Fest.
'The Coop' specialty ice cream drinks
More than 65 attractions await your family at this year’s Pumpkin Fest at Basse's Farms. Brian Kramp is cooling down with a few beverage options at The Coop located on the Pumpkin Fest grounds.
A COW Piano and tractor pull
A cow piano, cowboy show and candy cannons are just part of the fun at this year’s Pumpkin Fest at Basse's Farms. Brian Kramp is in Colgate seeing why a stop out to this local farm means good times for the entire family.
Ziplines and corn mazes at Basse's Farms
One-stop fall shop at Basse's Farms
