Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival; family-friendly fun

Cedarburg’s 38th Annual Strawberry Festival; family-friendly fun
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg’s 38th Annual Strawberry Festival is here, and it's the perfect place to get all things strawberry.
If you're heading down there, get ready to try some Strawberry delights such as Strawberry Slush, Strawberry Crepes and Strawberry Shortcake, Strawberry Brats, and much more.
Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival: Strawberry wine
Find out the different wines you can try at Strawberry Festival.
Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival: Strawberry bratwurst
Would you try a strawberry brat?
Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival: Art booths and more
Strawberry Festival is more than just food! There are also art booths and children activities that you can visit.