Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival; family-friendly fun

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cedarburg
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg’s 38th Annual Strawberry Festival is here, and it's the perfect place to get all things strawberry.

If you're heading down there, get ready to try some Strawberry delights such as Strawberry Slush, Strawberry Crepes and Strawberry Shortcake, Strawberry Brats, and much more.

Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival: Strawberry wine

Find out the different wines you can try at Strawberry Festival.

Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival: Strawberry bratwurst

Would you try a strawberry brat?

Cedarburg’s 38th Strawberry Festival: Art booths and more

Strawberry Festival is more than just food! There are also art booths and children activities that you can visit.