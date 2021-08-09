Cedarburg Webster Middle School mural will be removed by district

Painted by students who are members of their school's "Student Acceptance Team, "a mural designed to bring people together is causing a divide in Cedarburg.

Controversy over this mural has been brewing for several weeks. In July, the Cedarburg School District posted on Facebook that it would be covering the mural temporarily because they felt it wasn't age-appropriate for the summer school students. After outrage from some, the mural was uncovered until the district changed course again Monday, Aug. 9.

"I really think they are taking away a safe place for children to express themselves," said Abbey Didier, parent.

Created by a group of students, the "love is universal" mural will no longer have a place in the halls of Webster Middle School.

"They just said, ‘Poof, we’re going to paint over this. Let’s make the problem go away,’" said Didier.

The artwork, finished in recent months, shows individuals of all races and ethnicities holding hands with LGBTQ+ flags against the backdrop of space.

"Why did you whitewash these children’s artwork?" said Didier.

Parents like Didier said they're disappointed in the Cedarburg School District's decision to cover it up.

In a letter sent Monday, the school board wrote that the staff member who advised the project never received final approval and went ahead with it anyway.

The letter adds that "Upon review…not all members of our school community were represented in the mural."

"We tried our best to make it as inclusive as we could," said Ryan Ritchie, Cedarburg student. "If they wanted us to add something, we could have done that."

Others, like Richard Karshna, who lives in Cedarburg, are siding with the district.

"There’s nothing wrong at all with the message," said Karshna. "There are parents that do not want their children exposed to those types of materials and content at that age. I just don’t think it was appropriate to have in the middle school."

FOX6 News requested an on-camera interview with a Cedarburg School District spokesperson to discuss their decision but did not hear back.