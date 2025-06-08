Cedarburg tactical situation; man thought to be armed taken into custody

article

The Brief Ozaukee County law enforcement faced an hour-long standoff with a 50-year-old man in the Town of Cedarburg on Sunday, June 8. Officials say this incident started as a domestic disturbance and the suspect demonstrated "hostile" behavior. The standoff was resolved shortly after 3 p.m. when the suspect was taken into custody.



A 50-year-old man was taken into custody by law enforcement in the Town of Cedarburg on Sunday afternoon, June 8 after an hours-long standoff.

Disturbance leads to standoff

What we know:

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Cedarburg Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance occurring at a residence on Wilshire Drive in

the City of Cedarburg. The caller indicated that a 50-year-old male who resided at the address was intoxicated, threatening family members, and loading up ammunition into magazines.

Before police arrived on the scene, a news release says the suspect left the residence in his vehicle. Based on the victim’s report, it was believed that the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun, officials said.

Around 12:40 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle was located at The Hamilton at Cedar Creek, a pub and restaurant located on Hamilton Road in the Town of Cedarburg. The business was evacuated and a perimeter was established. It was confirmed that the suspect was the only person inside the building. Phone contact was made with the suspect, but he refused to exit or comply with law enforcement commands.

Suspect taken into custody

What we know:

Shortly after 3 p.m., the suspect exited the rear door of the building and continued to display hostile behavior, officials said. A news release said law enforcement deployed less-lethal force options, including PepperBall rounds and a Taser to safely apprehend him. The suspect was taken into custody without serious injury and was medically evaluated on-scene.

As a result of the incident, Hamilton Road and Green Bay Road near the area were closed for approximately three and a half hours and reopened around 4:15 p.m.

What's next:

The suspect will be taken to the Ozaukee County Jail with criminal charges pending.