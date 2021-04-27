Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Germantown teen arrested for alleged Skateland sex assault

By FOX6 News Digital Team
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A 15-year-old Germantown boy was arrested for alleged first-degree sexual assault of a child during an incident at Skateland in the town of Cedarburg on Friday, April 23.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a Skateland around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a person brandishing a knife to patrons.

Investigation revealed the 15-year-old displayed a folding knife and allegedly threatened a group of kids. During the course of the incident, the boy also engaged in "unwanted touching" of another person.

The boy was taken to a secure detention facility. A juvenile court referral has been submitted to the Ozaukee County Circuit Court alleging the assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The incident is still under investigation.

