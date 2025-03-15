article

The Brief Dozens of protesters assembled in downtown Cedarburg on Saturday. Protesters voiced criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration. The city has become a "purple" city in the last two presidential elections.



Dozens of protesters assembled in downtown Cedarburg on Saturday to voice frustration with President Donald Trump and his administration.

What they're saying:

Protesters lined both sides of Washington Avenue. Signs called attention to a number of issues, including climate change, the price of eggs and foreign relations – specifically support for Ukraine and criticism of Trump's relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"We love our children, and we are hoping for better for them," said Gil Janssen, who helped organize the protest. "The mission is to come together because we are not happy with the Donald Trump presidency and administration."

A number of protesters shared criticism of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, which has spearheaded drastic cuts to federal services and agencies.

At one point, protesters and a driver, presumably a supporter of Trump and the Trump administration, engaged in a profanity-laden exchange.

"This is a peaceful protest, and it's a First Amendment right to be able to protest," Janssen said of opposition to the demonstration. "It's OK if they disagree, but we hope that they'll be able to see really what's happening in our country and that they will change their mind. If they care about democracy."

FOX6 News reached out to the Democratic Party of Ozaukee County for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The other side:

FOX6 News also reached out to the Republican Party of Ozaukee County for comment on Saturday's protest, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

The backstory:

In a predominantly Republican county, Cedarburg has become a "purple" city in the last two presidential elections.

The city voted Republican for years – including for Trump in 2016, when he won by nine points over Hillary Clinton. It flipped for Joe Biden in 2020, who won the city by just 19 votes – a difference of 0.2% among the city's roughly 8,000 total votes.

Unofficial results showed Kamala Harris won Cedarburg by 194 votes in November, while Trump won Ozaukee County and Wisconsin.