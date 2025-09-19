Cedarburg once again hosting their annual Wine & Harvest Festival

Brian Kramp is at Wild & Precious Collective with a sneak peek at this year’s Wine & Harvest Festival.
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Fall is only a few days away, and to kick off the season, Cedarburg is once again hosting their annual Wine & Harvest Festival (W62N542 Washington Avenue). Brian Kramp is outside the Cultural Center with a sneak peek of the local art at this year’s Wine & Harvest Festival.
There aren’t many festivals that can say they have wine, food, music and a kangaroo – but Cedarburg’s Wine & Harvest Festival isn’t your average event.
Whether you’re into grape stomping, pumpkin regattas, or just eating and drinking while shopping there’s something for everyone at this weekend’s Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg.
Brian Kramp is at the Union House where there will be plenty of food and beverage options starting tomorrow at 10am.