Cedarburg once again hosting their annual Wine & Harvest Festival

Published  September 19, 2025 9:17am CDT
Wine & Harvest Festival

Brian Kramp is at Wild & Precious Collective with a sneak peek at this year’s Wine & Harvest Festival.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Fall is only a few days away, and to kick off the season, Cedarburg is once again hosting their annual Wine & Harvest Festival (W62N542 Washington Avenue). Brian Kramp is outside the Cultural Center with a sneak peek of the local art at this year’s Wine & Harvest Festival.

Sneak peek at Cultural Center

Cedarburg’s Wine & Harvest Festival isn’t your average event

There aren’t many festivals that can say they have wine, food, music and a kangaroo – but Cedarburg’s Wine & Harvest Festival isn’t your average event.

Grape stomping and pumpkin regattas

Whether you’re into grape stomping, pumpkin regattas, or just eating and drinking while shopping there’s something for everyone at this weekend’s Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg.

Plenty of food and beverage options

