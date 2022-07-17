Kitten rescued from tree; Cedarburg FD says no owner found

article

The Cedarburg Fire Department on Sunday said it rescued a kitten rescued from a tree earlier in the week – but no owner was found.

The kitten had been in the tree, 20 feet up from the ground, for over three hours, officials said. It was not hurt, but it was cold and wet due to the rain that day.

Because no owner came forward, the kitten was taken to the humane society. Donated pet carriers were used during the rescue.