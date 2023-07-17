Expand / Collapse search

Cedarburg crosswalk safety; undercover initiative shines light on issue

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cedarburg
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Cedarburg crosswalk safety initiative

Cedarburg police are taking an unusual step to ticket inattentive drivers.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg police are taking an unusual step to ticket inattentive drivers. 

"You really have to watch – as a pedestrian. You really have to watch," said Denise Van Engel, a pedestrian. "There are people that seem to be in a rush or don’t see you."

Police in the Ozaukee County city say crosswalk safety has been a renewed priority since May, when a man was hit by a car crossing the street. Twice this summer, Patrol Sergeant Brian Emmrich went undercover. 

"I had a pair of shorts on, a bright-colored t-shirt – a goofy hat, so you’d stick out," Emmrich said.

Emmrich made it obvious, and even told people what the department was doing days in advance via a Facebook post. Some drivers did not get the message. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We stopped 21 vehicles in about two, two-and-a-half hours," Emmrich said. 

Cedarburg Patrol Sergeant Brian Emmrich

But Emmrish said pedestrians are equally to blame. He said the takeaway here is – pedestrians have to be physically in the crosswalk for cars to stop.

"You’ve got people who sit on the sidewalks by the cross walks on their phones, talking – as a driver, you don’t know what their intent is," Emmrich said. 

FOX6 News spotted people criss-crossing downtown. But people like Van Engel say they are leery about waiting to cross traffic in the street. 

"I would think if you’re facing that direction on the curb – I’d think in the crosswalk, you’d get hit if someone is making a turn," Van Engel said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Cedarburg police are planning to do another undercover crosswalk enforcement in the next couple of weeks.